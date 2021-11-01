Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, rebuffs progressives

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is wavering over supporting President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion policy package. Instead he said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Democrats wanted a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden’s bigger package. But his press conference at the Capitol dashed hopes and rebuffed progressive Democrats, telling them to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. Democrats have made significant progress on adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to the $1.75 trillion package. Democrats hope to resolve their differences and vote as soon as this week.