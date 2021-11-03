Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats forced another test vote on voting rights legislation. For the fourth time this year, Republicans again blocked it on Wednesday. Democrats took unified control of Washington this year and were optimistic about passing legislation to counteract a wave of restrictive new law voting laws in GOP-controlled states. But time is ticking down before the 2022 midterms. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has settled on a strategy of forcing a grinding series of doomed votes on the party’s bills. But that’s done little to advance the issue. Passage will almost certainly require an overhaul of Senate procedural rules, which many in the party object to.