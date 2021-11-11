70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe

By MATT SEDENSKY

AP National Writer

Police continue to investigate a concert last week in Houston that left nine in the audience dead. A clearer timeline of the tragedy is emerging from those in the crowd. Concertgoers describe mounting anticipation for headline rapper Travis Scott that led people to push toward the stage. Meantime, lunges back from those at the front of the crowd, movement of those seeking to push their way out, and mosh pits that thrust circles outward apparently created waves of motion. That caused people to be compressed, fall or struggle to get out.