Police fire tear gas at protesters in Iran’s city of Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos show police firing tear gas and fighting protesters with batons in a central Iranian city that has seen days of demonstrations demanding government action over a drought. The social media videos and others from activists showed police and protesters clashing in the dry bed of the Zayandehrud River in Isfahan on Friday. The videos correspond to reporting by The Associated Press and satellite images of the area, as well as some semiofficial Iranian news agency accounts of the unrest. There also was similar unrest in nearby streets of Isfahan. The city is 340 kilometers, or 210 miles, south of the capital, Tehran.