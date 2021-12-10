The AP Interview: ‘We want justice’ on climate, Nakate says

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Climate activist Vanessa Nakate spoke to The Associated Press and reflected on the whirlwind of 2021 and what she and other young activists plan for the year to come. She expressed disappointment in the outcome of the U.N. climate talks in Scotland, saying she “expected the leaders to rise up for the people, to rise up for the planet.” Instead, the world could be on a pathway to warming that would be “a death sentence” for many communities, especially in Africa. The continent’s 1.3 billion people contribute the least to global emissions but stand to suffer the most. That pain has already begun.