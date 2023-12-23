What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

NEW YORK (AP) — With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice. From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. shut their doors on Christmas Day — including Walmart and Target — while others opt to cut back hours. But there’s also a handful of businesses that stay open on the holiday, like many CVS and McDonald’s locations. Before you run out the door this Christmas it’s wise to double-check operating hours, which can also range by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up nearby stores online.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.