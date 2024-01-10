German software giant SAP fined more than $220M to resolve US bribery allegations

German software giant SAP will pay more than $220 million in fines to resolve U.S. bribery allegations involving payments to foreign government officials. The Justice Department said Wednesday that SAP was charged with violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. According to court documents, SAP and unnamed co-conspirators delivered gifts to officials in the form of cash payments, political contributions, electronic transfers, and luxury goods purchased during shopping trips. The Justice Department cited bribes to government officials in South Africa and Indonesia. The Securities and Exchange Commission also cited SAP bribery schemes in Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Azerbaijan.

By the Associated Press

