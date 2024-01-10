NHLPA unveils mental health initiative to help hockey players learn more, watch for warning signs
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
The NHL players union has launched a mental health program aimed at educating and helping players learn more about their own well-being and that of their teammates and families. Players like Arizona’s Connor Ingram, Colorado’s Samuel Girard and Florida’s Spencer Knight have opened up about struggles with mental illness. The voluntary program offered by the Mental Health Commission of Canada is a type of preventative measure the union hopes helps its members get ahead of potential problems. New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler and Calgary captain Mikael Backlund are among the roughly 20 players who took part in the pilot program.