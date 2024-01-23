Blinken pitches the US as an alternative to Russia’s Wagner in Africa’s troubled Sahel

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pitching the United States as a better security partner for Africa in place of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which he accuses of exploiting coup-hit and conflict-hit nations turning to it for help in the continent’s Sahel region. In Nigeria where he visited as part of an Africa tour to strengthen relations, Blinken said Tuesday that the U.S. will continue to support Nigeria and other regional partners to help stabilize the Sahel.

