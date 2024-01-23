How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

After a bruising year for the film industry, Christopher Nolan’s atomic hit “Oppenheimer” emerged the winner of the Academy Awards nomination race Tuesday. The drama focuses on the Manhattan Project’s J. Robert Oppenheimer earned 13 nods from academy voters. It was followed in the nomination count by the Frankenstein-esque dark comedy “Poor Things” that puts Emma Stone at its center. “Poor Things” earned 11 Oscar nominations. Other top winners include Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nods. The Greta Gerwig Blockbuster “Barbie” received eight nominations. It was followed by Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro.” “20 Days in Mariupol” earned a documentary nod. It’s a joint production by The Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.