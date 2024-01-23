Iran executes another prisoner detained during nationwide protests that erupted in 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has hanged another prisoner over crimes committed during nationwide protests that erupted in 2022 following the death of a young woman detained for improperly wearing her headscarf. Iran’s state television said on Tuesday that the suspect was executed after being sentenced to death for killing a policeman and injuring five others after he ran them over in his car during a rally in the town of Parand, near Tehran. The TV report said the 23-year-old had confessed to his crime and had access to a lawyer during the trial. His execution was the ninth reported by the authorities since the protests started in the fall of 2022.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.