Judge to hold hearing Monday considering detention of ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in California will consider whether a former FBI informant charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family must remain behind bars while he awaits trial. In Las Vegas earlier this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts allowed Alexander Smirnov to be released from jail on electronic GPS monitoring. But U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II ordered Smirnov to be returned to custody after prosecutors asked Wright to reconsider the earlier ruling on detention. Wright has set a hearing for Monday in Los Angeles on prosecutors’ request to keep Smirnov in jail.