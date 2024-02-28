US looks at regulating connected vehicles to prevent abusers from tracking victims

DETROIT (AP) — The agency that regulates U.S. telecommunications is considering a rule that could stop domestic abusers from tracking their partners through vehicles that are connected wirelessly. In a statement Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel says she is asking other commissioners to start the process of drawing up a new regulation. Nearly all new vehicles have features that use telecommunications to find cars in parking lots, start the engine remotely, and even connect with emergency responders. But those features can also let abusers track the whereabouts of their partners. The commission will look into whether a recently passed law gives it authority to regulate the automobile systems.

