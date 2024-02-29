Musk’s X asks judge to penalize nonprofit researchers tracking rise of hate speech on platform

Attorneys for X Corp. and a research organization that studies online hate speech have traded arguments in court in a legal battle over the organization’s reports on the increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased by Elon Musk in 2022. The non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate released several reports documenting the increase in hate speech on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. X’s attorneys argue the center violated the platform’s terms of service by compiling the data, and that the reports hurt the site’s advertising. The center says Musk is using his wealth to try to silence his critics, despite his claims to support free speech.

By DAVID KLEPPER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.