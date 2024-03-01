A soldier turns himself in shortly after 4 people are killed in shootings in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Police and prosecutors say four people have been killed in shootings in northern Germany and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in. Authorities said Friday that the four victims, including a child, were shot overnight at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen. They said the suspect, a German soldier, turned himself in to police shortly after. His motive wasn’t immediately clear, but they said that “a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out.”