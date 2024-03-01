Dutch military helps clean oil along beaches in Caribbean island of Bonaire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dutch armed forces have been deployed to the Caribbean to help clean up oil affecting beaches in the island of Bonaire that originated from an offshore spill blamed on an overturned barge hundreds of miles away. The government of the Dutch Caribbean island said Thursday that the military cleaned up several beaches that reopened to the public on Friday. Environmental officials said they can start assessing the damage once the polluted areas have been cleaned. The spill occurred last month near Trinidad and Tobago and prompted officials there to declare a national emergency.

