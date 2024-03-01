India’s richest man is bringing Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding bash for his son

JAMNAGAR, India (AP) — It might be the biggest party this small west Indian city has ever seen. As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he’s expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family’s hometown, starting Friday. The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg; Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee. They’ll be entertained by pop superstar Rihanna and famous Bollywood singers. Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July.

By ASHOK SHARMA and AJIT SOLANKI Associated Press

