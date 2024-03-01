New Finnish leader Alexander Stubb says it took ‘final step’ into Western community by joining NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Alexander Stubb has been sworn as Finland’s new president and said the Nordic country has taken “the final step into the Western community of values” by becoming a NATO member. Theformer prime minister replaced President Sauli Niinistö, who held the job for two six-year terms. Finland joined NATO in April following Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine. It has the military alliance’s longest land border with Russia — 1,340 kilometers (830 miles) — and is one of the most active European providers of military and civilian aid to Ukraine. The president of Finland, a nation of 5.6 million people, holds executive power and also commands the military.

