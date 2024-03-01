The EU says it will send funds to Gaza’s main aid provider after the UN agency agrees to an audit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will pay $54 million to the main provider of aid in Gaza next week. It says the cash-strapped U.N. agency has agreed to allow EU-appointed experts to audit the way it screens staff to identify extremists. The UNRWA agency is reeling from allegations that 12 of its 13,000 Gaza staffers participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. More than a dozen countries have suspended funding. It’s the main supplier of food, water and shelter but faces financial collapse. The European Commission said Friday that two further tranches worth 16 million euros ($17.3 million) each go to UNRWA as it complies with their agreement. UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says the funding “comes at a critical time.”

