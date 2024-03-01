United Flight from London diverted to Maine because of disruptive passengers

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from London to Newark, New Jersey, had to divert to Bangor International Airport because of unruly passengers. An airline spokesperson says two passengers who appeared to be intoxicated became disruptive, and both were removed from United Airlines Flight 883 upon landing late Friday morning in Bangor. Bangor Police Department officers were among those greeting the Boeing 767 when it landed. The FBI said one of the individuals has been detained. An FBI affidavit indicated the passenger became combative after the flight crew intervened when he was loudly arguing with his girlfriend, and that he continued to be combative and physically aggressive after being restrained with plastic “flex cuffs.”

