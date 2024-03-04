Albania turns an old Soviet-era air base into a regional hub of NATO air operations

KUCOVE, Albania (AP) — NATO member Albania has inaugurated a refurbished Soviet-era air base, the alliance’s first in the Western Balkan region. The air base is named after the small town of Kucove, 52 miles south of the capital Tirana. Officials said the new air base will serve as a modern hub of operations, for training and hosting an array of fighter jets. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed the reactivation of the air base, which was officially closed in 2005. He called it Monday another element of regional security, which he says is endangered from “the neo-imperialist threats and ambitions of the Russian Federation.” After the speeches, two U.S. F-16 and two F-35 fighter jets from Aviano Air Base in Italy flew over while two Eurofighters landed.

