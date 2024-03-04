As France guarantees the right to abortion, other European countries look to expand access
PARIS (AP) — France has become the only country to explicitly guarantee the right to abortion in its constitution and other Europeans wonder whether a rollback of rights like the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision could happen in their countries. Abortion is broadly legal across Europe and governments have been gradually expanding abortion rights, though in some places they are threatened. Women can terminate pregnancies in more than 40 European nations from Portugal to Russia, with varying rules on how late in a pregnancy it is allowed. Abortion is banned or tightly restricted in Poland and a handful of tiny countries.