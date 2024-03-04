Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

Federal regulators say they have found multiple instances in which Boeing and its key supplier lack adequate measures to control for quality in the manufacturing of jetliners. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it found problems with parts handling and storage, and other areas. The FAA says it has given Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems a summary of findings from a six-week audit. But the agency isn’t immediately making details of its findings public. The FAA has stepped up its scrutiny of Boeing since Jan. 5, when a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

