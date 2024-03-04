Florida gymnastics coach charged with having sex with 2 underage students

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida gymnastics coach is in jail following accusations that he had sex with two girls when they were underage. Oscar Olea was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors. Prosecutors say the 38-year-old sexually abused the two students around 2011 while he was their coach. Records show the victims were 13 and 16. Investigators say Olea developed a brother-sister relationship with both victims, which later turned sexual. Each charge comes with a $25,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Miami-Dade court, but the hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday morning.

