Indigenous women in Greenland sue Denmark over involuntary contraception in the 1960s and 70s
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of Indigenous women in Greenland has sued Denmark for forcing them to be fitted with intrauterine contraceptive devices in the 1960s and 70s, and demanded total compensation of nearly 43 million kroner ($6.3 million). Danish media reported Monday that the group of 143 Inuit women said Danish health authorities violated their human rights when they fitted them with the devices, commonly known as coils. Some of the women — including many who were teenagers at the time — were not aware of what happened or did not consent to the intervention. The purpose was allegedly to limit population growth in Greenland by preventing pregnancy.