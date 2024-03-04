One Tech Tip: Change these settings on X to limit calls and hide your IP address

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has made audio and video calling capabilities available to all users, not just those with paid accounts. But a privacy issue has emerged. The changes have made it so anyone following you on the platform formerly known as Twitter can call and see your Internet Protocol address by default. An IP address lists where your phone or computer lives on the internet — it’s how you get messages and load websites. An exposed IP address can make someone more vulnerable to dangers from spam to ID theft to revealing your location.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.