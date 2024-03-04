US sanctions Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has sanctioned Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the First Lady and other government officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on three entities and eleven people, including the Mnangagwas, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and retired Brigadier General Walter Tapfumaneyi, among others. Mnnangagwa is accused of protecting gold and diamond smugglers that operate in Zimbabwe and directing government officials to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds in illicit markets, taking bribes in exchange for his services, among other accusations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.