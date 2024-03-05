A Kosovo court sentences a man to prison for planning an attack on LGBTQ+ marchers

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has sentenced a man to three-and-a-half years in prison for planning attacks. A Pristina court statement said the man contacted a person in Saudi Arabia to learn how to create bombs he planned to use against an LGBTQ+ march in the capital and at the Merdare border crossing. He was arrested a year ago at the Pristina international airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia. Local media report that the man had lived until recently in France.

