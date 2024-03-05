Australia and Laos elevate bilateral relations at Southeast Asian summit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Leaders of Australia and Laos have signed an agreement that deepens bilateral ties on the final day of a Southeast Asian summit. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone are co-chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special summit being held on Wednesday in Melbourne to mark 50 years since Australia became the 10-nation bloc’s first external partner. The agreement elevates the relationship to a comprehensive partnership which will become the foundation for collaboration on defense, environment, climate, clean energy, agriculture and education. Laos took over ASEAN’s rotating leadership from Indonesia this year and is pursuing a theme of enhancing connectivity and resilience.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.