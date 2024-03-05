Ghana’s president vows no action on anti-LGBTQ+ bill until Supreme Court rules on a challenge to it

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s president says his government will wait for a Supreme Court ruling before taking action on a bill that would further criminalize members of the LGBTQ+ community in the West African nation. President Nana Akufo-Addo says he sought to reassure the diplomatic community that Ghana would not be turning its back on its longstanding human rights record. Gay sex is illegal in Ghana, carrying a three-year prison sentence, but the new bill could imprison people for more than a decade for activities including public displays of affection and promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities.

