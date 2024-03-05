Moldova warns against Russian meddling as it gears up for EU referendum and presidential election

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency warns against “unprecedented” Russian interference as the country gears up for a referendum on joining the European Union and a presidential election. The Intelligence and Security Services released a report Tuesday saying it has gathered data indicating Russia plans to launch vast hybrid attacks against Moldova through 2024-2025 to try to bring the former Soviet republic back under Moscow’s influence. Head of the SIS, Alexandru Musteata, said in a press conference that Russia sought to undermine the democratic polling this year in the eastern European country. Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022. The presidential election is set to be held in the fall.

By STEPHEN MCGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.