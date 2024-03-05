Paris won’t allow tourists free access to the Olympics opening ceremony along the Seine River

PARIS (AP) — The French government says tourists won’t be allowed to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics for free as initially promised. Authorities are struggling with security concerns about the unprecedented open-air event along the Seine River. Organizers had planned a grandiose opening ceremony July 26 for up to 600,000 people. Most of them would have watched free of charge. But security and logistical concerns have led the government to progressively scale back ambitions. Interior Ministry officials said 222,000 spectators can watch for free from the upper embankments. But access will be allocated via quotas to select residents or employees of towns hosting Olympic events.

