Police find more human remains on Long Island and identify victims as a man and woman in their 50s

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Human remains found Tuesday in a wooded area and state park on Long Island are believed to be from the same victims as limbs and other body parts found last week at a different park. Suffolk County police said the discoveries were made in nearby West Babylon and at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, about 7.5 miles away from where remains were found in Babylon last Thursday and Friday. Police identified the victims as a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who shared a last known address in Yonkers, north of New York City, more than 30 miles from where their remains were discovered.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.