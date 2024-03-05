South Carolina lawmakers are close to loosening gun laws after long debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers appear close to approving a bill that would allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry the weapon openly. The House passed a compromise 86-33 on Tuesday. The Senate debated the proposal, but it did not immediately vote. The proposal includes stiffer penalties for people who repeatedly carry guns in places where they would still be banned like schools or courthouses or commit crimes while armed, whether they use the weapon or not. It also would provide millions of dollars for free gun training across the state needed to get a concealed weapons permit for any adult who wants it. The governor has said he would sign the bill.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.