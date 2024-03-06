4 migrants are found dead and 64 are rescued as a Mauritanian boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says four migrants were found dead and 64 others were rescued when a boat from Mauritania reached the Canary Islands. The rescued migrants, including two women and nine minors arrived on the island of El Hierro late on Tuesday evening. Two people were transferred by helicopter to a hospital on the island of Tenerife and 14 others were taken to a hospital on El Hierro to be treated mainly for hypothermia and dehydration. Spain’s interior ministry says nearly 12,000 migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and instability in West Africa have landed on the Spanish archipelago in the first two months of the year.

