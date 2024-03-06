Anger over corruption and Portugal’s economy could help a radical right party in Sunday’s election
By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Corruption is a key issue in Portugal’s early general election on Sunday. Portugal’s center-left Socialist Party and center-right Social Democratic Party have alternated in power for decades and are expected to collect most of the 10.8 million potential votes this time. But both are tainted by charges of graft and cronyism. The election is taking place because Socialist leader António Costa resigned after eight years as prime minister amid a corruption investigation last year, though he hasn’t been accused of any crime. Public outrage could give further momentum to a rightward drift in European politics as a radical right populist party benefits from disenchantment with the mainstream parties.