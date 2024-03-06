Baltimore man convicted in 2021 ambush shooting of city police officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2021 deadly shooting ambush of a city police officer and the fatal shooting of another man hours later. Thirty-four-year-old Elliot Knox was found guilty on eight of nine charges. The jury started deliberating Monday and reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon. Jurors agreed that Knox participated in the killing of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley and the fatal shooting of another man, Justin Johnson, who was found dead hours later in a different neighborhood. Knox’s co-defendant, Travon Shaw, was convicted in October for his role in the second shooting but hasn’t yet been tried in Holley’s killing.

