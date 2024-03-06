China’s exports and imports beat estimates for first 2 months, signaling improving demand

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports and imports for the first two months of the year beat estimates, an indication that demand may be improving as Beijing attempts to boost economic recovery. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for January and February grew 7.1% from a year earlier, higher than the 2.3% rise in December. Imports rose 3.5% from the same time last year, up from a 0.2% growth in December. China posted a trade surplus of $125 billion. The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, as it grapples with weaker demand globally as well as a domestic property crisis that remains a drag on the economy.

