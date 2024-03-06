Court order permanently blocks Florida gun retailer from selling certain gun parts in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has banned a Florida gun retailer from selling certain gun parts in New York that officials say can be used to assemble untraceable ghost guns and sold without background checks. Wednesday’s court order and approximately $7.8 million judgement come after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Indie Guns and nine other gun retailers in 2022 for allegedly selling its products to New Yorkers, her office said. Indie Guns, which specializes in selling and shipping components, negligently sold unfinished frames and receivers to people it knew were likely to use them in a dangerous manner, according to the judgement.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

