Democratic Party of Hawaii holds presidential caucus

HONOLULU (AP) — Democrats in Hawaii are voting on their party’s nominee for president. There has been little visible campaigning in the islands but incumbent President Joe Biden has a large advantage. Others on the ballot include U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson. Democratic Party of Hawaii interim Chairperson Adrian Tam says the American people have confidence in Biden’s leadership so he has the upper hand. But Tam urged party members to participate regardless to make their voice heard and to do their civic duty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.