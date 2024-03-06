Former baseball star Garvey faces Democratic Rep. Schiff, and long odds, for California Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey has secured a U.S. Senate showdown with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on a shoestring budget and with a light campaign schedule. But he now faces a daunting question: What’s next? Republicans haven’t elected a Senate candidate in heavily Democratic California since 1988. And registered Democrats hold a 2-to-1 margin over Republicans in the state. Garvey is likely to have a challenging time raising money, with control of the House and Senate in play. And he will be on the ballot with the GOP presidential ticket likely headed by former President Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular in California outside his loyal base.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.