Iditarod issues time penalty to Seavey for not properly gutting moose that he killed on the trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey’s path to a possible record-breaking sixth title just got a little longer. Officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday issued a two-hour time penalty to Seavey for not properly gutting a moose he killed in this year’s race after the moose got tangled up with his dog team. One dog was injured. Rules state that when a musher kills a big game animal, they must properly gut it. However, a three-person panel found that Seavey only stayed at the kill site for 10 minutes before moving on. They have added the two-hour penalty to his mandatory 24-hour layover, which every musher must take in the race across the Alaska wilderness.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.