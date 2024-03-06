IS militants kill at least 18 people in an attack on villagers collecting truffles in eastern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s activists and pro-government media say Islamic State militants have killed at least 18 people in an attack on villagers collecting truffles in eastern Syria. They say dozens are missing following the attack on Wednesday. It was one of the deadliest attacks by the extremists group in more than a year. The attack occurred in a desert area near the town of Kobajeb in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said 18 people were killed and 16 were wounded in the attack. It says about 50 people are missing. The pro-government Dama Post media outlet said the death toll was as high as 44.

