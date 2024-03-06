Progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón advances to runoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has advanced to a runoff in his reelection bid. Gascón faced 11 challengers in Tuesday’s primary race. Gascón and the second highest vote-getter will compete in November to lead an agency that prosecutes cases in the most populous county in the U.S. Political experts believed Gascón would survive the nonpartisan primary but are less optimistic about his chances in the fall. Gascón needed to get a 50%-plus-one vote to win the primary outright in California. Anything less triggers a runoff race between the top two candidates in November regardless of party.

