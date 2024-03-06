UK science secretary pays taxpayer-funded damages to academic over false claim of Hamas support

LONDON (AP) — A Cabinet minister in Britain has apologized and paid damages to an academic she had accused of expressing sympathy for Hamas. Science Secretary Michelle Donelan acknowledged there was “no evidence” that Kate Sang supported Hamas, which is outlawed as a terrorist group in Britain. Donelan paid an undisclosed sum in damages, with the money coming from public funds. Sang is a professor of gender and employment studies at Heriot-Watt University. She launched the libel action after Donelan made the allegations over a tweet Sang had posted linking to a story in the Guardian newspaper. Sang said she would donate part of the financial settlement to charity.

