A fire in an oil refinery in Iran kills 1 person and injures 3

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say a fire at an oil refinery in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas has killed at least one person and injured three. State TV reports that a furnace at the refinery caught fire as it was being repaired at about 11 a.m local time. A 38-year-old man was killed and the three people injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment. One of the three is said to be in critical condition. Similar fires have been reported from time to time at the port, which is located at the mouth of strategic Strait of Hormuz.

