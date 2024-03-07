Czech farmers block traffic in Prague in protest against the government and EU agriculture policies
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech farmers have blocked traffic in Prague, cramming the streets with hundreds of tractors and other vehicles as they rallied against the government and agriculture policies set by the European Union. Public transport came to a standstill during the morning rush hour in several parts of the Czech capital on Thursday. The street leading to the government office where the protesters planned to present their demands was completely blocked. Martin Pycha, the head of the Czech Agricultural Association, one of the organizers of the protest, apologized for the inconvenience. A similar protest with farmers driving their tractors was held in Prague a month ago.