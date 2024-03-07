German police conduct raids against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have carried out raids across Germany against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online. Police raided homes and interrogated 45 suspects in 11 states early Thursday. Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said that none of the suspects were detained. The raids were part of a “combating misogyny on the internet” day of action, which comes one day before International’s Women’s Day. Online posts that can be considered illegal in Germany include those in which women are slandered and insulted in a sexualized manner or publicly encouraged to send nude photos. The authorities also flagged posts in which rape or sexual assault were advocated.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.