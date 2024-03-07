Hong Kong proposes life terms for treason and insurrection in new national security bill

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s new national security bill proposes up to life imprisonment for offenses like treason and insurrection. The proposed law unveiled Friday deepens worries over further erosion of the city’s freedoms after Beijing imposed a similar law four years ago that all but wiped out dissent. The proposed law will expand the government’s power in stamping out future challenges to its rule, targeting espionage, external interference and theft of state secrets among others. Hong Kong leader John Lee is pushing to finish the legislative process “at full speed,” and lawmakers are set to begin their debate on Friday in a specially arranged meeting to expedite it.

By KANIS LEUNG and ZEN SOO Associated Press

