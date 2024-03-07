Panel says the next generation of online gambling will be more social, engaged and targeted

NEW YORK (AP) — The future of online gambling will be more social, more engaged with players and more targeted to their individual interests. That’s according to panelists at an internet gambling forum Thursday in New York. They say the industry, which is still in its infancy after 10 years, already needs to change to remain relevant. That means getting bettors engaged with a gambling company’s brand, accommodating their fondness for social media and communal activity, and targeting experiences to their interests. Seth Schorr’s company, Fifth Street Gaming, is launching a Latino-themed online social casino, betjefe.com. And Betty.ca, a Canadian slots site, caters to women.

